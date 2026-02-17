Painful ending as it emerges that the LADY who went missing after attending a friend’s birthday party at Tunnel Club along Mombasa Road was murdered (PHOTOs & VIDEO)

Tuesday, February 17,
2026 - What began as a missing person case has ended in tragedy after it
emerged that a woman who disappeared after attending a friend’s birthday party
at Tunnel Club along Mombasa Road was murdered.
The lady was reported missing shortly after the celebration,
prompting concern among family members and friends who launched an urgent
search while appealing for information on social media.
Her sudden disappearance had sparked anxiety, with many
hoping that she would be found safe.
However, heartbreaking reports now indicate that she was
killed under circumstances that remain unclear.
According to the deceased’s sister, the family visited the
location where it is believed the murder occurred.
She revealed that they found traces of dried blood at the
scene, a discovery that left them devastated and struggling to come to terms
with the loss.
Authorities are expected to investigate the matter to establish what transpired and bring those responsible to justice.
