Co Parenting Drama!! Kenyan content creator, SHORN ARWA, rants after baby daddy shaves their child’s hair without informing her - “Amenyoa Mtoto Kipara”







Tuesday, February 17, 2026 - Popular Kenyan digital content creator and entrepreneur, Shorn Arwa, has opened up about a co‑parenting disagreement that left her emotional.

In an Instagram posts shared on Tuesday, February 17th, 2026, Shorn revealed that she needed a short break to process her feelings after learning that her baby daddy had shaved their child’s hair without informing her.

“Small break niende nilie kwanza. Mambo ya co‑parenting pia ni ngumu. Msikii mzee alinyoa mtoto wangu kipara,” she wrote, expressing heartbreak.

Currently on vacation, the influencer explained that while she has been focusing on self‑love and creating content, major decisions about their child were being made without her knowledge.

“Mimi niko huku kwa self love nikiwapea video moto moto kumbe our little one ananyolewa,” she said.

Despite her disappointment, Shorn maintained resilience and even injected humor.

“Nikishalia ntapaka make up nivae twende out Sawa?” she added.

This comes months after she announced her separation from her child’s father, marking a new chapter in her life.

In December 2025, Shorn had stated: “I want to share with clarity and respect that my child’s father and I are no longer together.”

“We remain committed to co‑parenting our son with mutual respect and love, and that will always be our priority.”

She further expressed gratitude for the lessons shaping her journey.

“As I step into a new chapter of my life, I do so with peace, intention, and gratitude,” she said, thanking supporters for their encouragement.





The Kenyan DAILY POST