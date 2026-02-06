Outrage as video shows a new male high school teacher receiving hugs from a female student leader at the parade to welcome him







Friday, February 6, 2026 - A video showing a newly posted male high school teacher being warmly welcomed by a female student leader during a school parade has sparked debate online.

In the clip, the student leader is seen approaching the teacher and giving him a hug while welcoming him to the institution, as other students look on.

The video has since circulated widely on social media, drawing mixed reactions from users.

While some viewers described the gesture as harmless and friendly, others criticised the school administration, arguing that such interactions between students and teachers should remain formal and professional.

The incident has reignited conversations about appropriate boundaries and conduct within learning institutions.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST