Outrage as video shows a new male high school teacher receiving hugs from a female student leader at the parade to welcome him

Friday, February 6, 2026 - A video showing a newly posted male high school teacher being warmly welcomed by a female student leader during a school parade has sparked debate online.
In the clip, the student leader is seen approaching the
teacher and giving him a hug while welcoming him to the institution, as other
students look on.
The video has since circulated widely on social media,
drawing mixed reactions from users.
While some viewers described the gesture as harmless and
friendly, others criticised the school administration, arguing that such
interactions between students and teachers should remain formal and
professional.
The incident has reignited conversations about appropriate
boundaries and conduct within learning institutions.
