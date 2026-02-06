“Anointed Yoghurt” - Video of a Pastor forcing congregants to drink ‘Holy Yoghurt’ sparks reactions online - Hizi Kanisa Zina Vituko! (VIDEO)







Friday, February 6, 2026 - A controversial pastor is trending after a bizarre video surfaced showing him administering what he calls “anointed yoghurt” to members of his congregation during a church service.

In the clip, worshippers, mostly women, are seen lining up at the pulpit as the pastor instructs them to drink the yoghurt, claiming that it carries special anointing power capable of delivering instant miracles.

The brainwashed congregants drink the substance obediently as prayers are said over them.

The unusual ritual has since gone viral, sparking mixed reactions online.

Social media users have questioned the growing number of unconventional church doctrines and called for stricter regulation of religious institutions in Africa.

Watch the video>>>

Hizi Kanisa Zina Vituko! pic.twitter.com/CuWBHUnv3P — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 6, 2026

