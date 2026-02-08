“Our Complaints Were Ignored” - Female victims accuse LSK of failing to act against city Advocate PATRICK LAVINCE ONDEGO! He demands ‘MECHI’ from desperate job seekers







Sunday, February 8, 2026 - A section of junior female lawyers has accused the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) of failing to take action against city advocate, Patrick Lavince Ondego, despite multiple complaints alleging misconduct.

The women claim they formally reported the lawyer, accusing him of preying on young and upcoming female advocates and using his influence to solicit inappropriate favors in exchange for career opportunities.

According to the complainants, their pleas were ignored, leaving them feeling frustrated.

One of the victims claimed that the advocate sent her a barrage of abusive and threatening text messages after she rejected his advances.

She says that she reported the matter to LSK but no disciplinary action was taken.

The Kenyan DAILY POST