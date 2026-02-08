Are they just dancing?? Video of GEN Z couple doing the unthinkable in a packed club in Bondo shocks netizens (WATCH)







Sunday, February 08, 2026 - A video of a Gen Z couple engaging in reckless behavior inside a packed club in Bondo has left netizens stunned.

In the jaw‑dropping clip, the pair is seen getting overly cozy as loud music blared in the background, seemingly oblivious to the crowd around them.

Their carefree display quickly went viral, sparking heated reactions online.

Many social media users condemned the couple for misbehaving in a shared public space, arguing that such conduct disrespects other revelers.

Others went further, warning that this kind of reckless behaviour could be fueling the rise in new HIV infections among Gen Z in Kenya.

The incident has reignited conversations about nightlife culture and the growing trend of risky behavior among young people.

Watch the video via this LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST