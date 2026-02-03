OSCAR SUDI gifts a Motorbike to UDA aspirant who cycled 405KMs to meet President RUTO at State House, Nairobi (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, February 03, 2026 - Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has melted hearts after gifting a motorbike to Nehemiah Rotich, a 24‑year‑old UDA aspirant from Cherangany, who cycled over 405 kilometers to attend a meeting with President William Ruto at State House.

Rotich, a student at Cambridge Universal College in Eldoret, pedaled for five days on his Mamba bicycle, surviving on ugali and mboga, determined not to miss the crucial aspirants’ gathering despite financial constraints.

His resilience and passion for leadership caught Sudi’s attention, prompting the MP to step in with support.

“I’ve decided to gift a motorbike to Nehemiah Rotich… after seeing his determination to attend the aspirants’ meeting at State House despite cycling over 405km with minimal resources,” Sudi announced on Tuesday, February 3rd, 2026.

“He pedaled for 5 days, driven by his passion to lead and help vulnerable families in his village.”

Sudi noted that the motorbike will ease Rotich’s mobility, boost his business ventures, and support his political ambitions as he seeks the MCA seat in Koitugum, Chebororwa division during the 2027 elections.

“As Nehemiah Rotich sets sail on the tides of change, his spirit unbroken, I’m wishing him a victorious journey as he rides to success in the Cherangany/ Chebororwa Ward,” Sudi added.

Rotich’s inspiring journey comes just a day after another group of UDA diehards walked for three days to the party headquarters, underscoring the grassroots enthusiasm building up ahead of the 2027 polls.

