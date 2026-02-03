Detectives raid an estate in Nyali and recover 250 grammes of heroin - 2 suspects arrested as it emerges that they are also involved in child trafficking (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, February 3, 2026 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) in Mombasa have arrested two suspected traffickers and recovered 250 grammes of heroin during a coordinated intelligence-led operation in Nyali.

The targeted raid followed credible information linking the suspects to both drug trafficking and child trafficking activities across the Coast and Nairobi regions.

Authorities stormed a residence at Maweni Estate in Nyali believed to be a hideout and operational base for the illegal trade.

During the search, officers recovered three sachets containing heroin weighing approximately 250 grammes.

The suspects, identified as Amir Latf and Ruhman Abubakar, were immediately apprehended.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the two are allegedly involved not only in the distribution of narcotics but also in child trafficking networks operating in Mombasa, Malindi, and Nairobi.

The suspects are currently in police custody undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

The DCI said the arrests underscore its continued commitment to dismantling criminal syndicates involved in drug and human trafficking, noting that such intelligence-driven operations remain critical in safeguarding vulnerable children and protecting communities from the dangers posed by organized crime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST