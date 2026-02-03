Mumias East MP, PETER SALASYA, mocks politicians rushing to State House to meet RUTO ahead of 2027 elections - “I Sympathise With You”







Tuesday, February 03, 2026 - Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salasya, has taken a swipe at politicians flocking to State House in the hope of boosting their chances in the 2027 elections.

Weighing in on the delegations meeting President William Ruto, Salasya argued that the final decision lies with voters, not State House.

“Those people running to State House in the name of aspirants, I sympathise with you,” he posted on X on Tuesday, February 3rd, 2026, adding that “ground ndio muhimu kwa sasa”

The MP dismissed the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as a failed project, saying it is laughable to be associated with the party.

He urged aspirants scrambling for UDA tickets to redirect their energy to the electorate.

“UDA has failed Kenyans on many aspects.”

“Sasa ukiambia mtu uko UDA it is laughable at this point. People get serious and focus,” he added.

His remarks come as UDA prepares for a bruising contest, attracting thousands of aspirants across the country.

So far, 149 hopefuls have expressed interest in Governorship races, 323 in Woman Representative contests, 279 in Senate races, 1,272 in Parliamentary seats, and over 10,000 eyeing Member of County Assembly positions.

Several leaders previously allied to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have warmed up to Ruto’s camp, while the President is also courting ODM, where one faction has signaled support.

