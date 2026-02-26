OnlyFans model denies she is the girlfriend who led cops to drug lord EL MENCHO after AI pic showed them together







Thursday, February 26, 2026 - A popular Mexican OnlyFans and Instagram model has denied that she was the girlfriend who led police to Mexico’s most notorious cartel boss after online rumors and an AI photo went viral all over Spanish social media.

María Julissa found herself singled out as the alleged lover of New Generation Jalisco Cartel boss Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes after officials said they tracked down one of his girlfriends at his resort compound.

“I want to make it absolutely clear: I have nothing to do with that situation,” Julissa, who has 3.5 million followers on Instagram, wrote on social media.

It remains unclear why Julissa became the subject of baseless claims, as Mexican authorities have not revealed the identity of the woman who visited Oseguera’s fortress in rural Tapalpa.





Despite the lack of evidence, a plethora of posts have spread on social media claiming she was one of the slain cartel boss’s girlfriends.

“The information going around is false and lacks foundation,” Julissa said.

“I ask that you all not fall for fake news and always look to reliable sources and officials.”

Julissa’s statement comes after Mexico’s Defense Secretary Ricardo Trevilla revealed on Monday that Mexican agents tracked down the ever-elusive Oseguera through a lover.

Intelligence agents were able to identify a man close to the woman and found that she had been taken to Tapalpa, a mountainside getaway community in Jalisco where Oseguera and his men were located, Trevilla told reporters.





While the girlfriend eventually left the resort, El Mencho and his men remained holed up in the compound.

That’s when the Mexican military deployed its special forces. El Mencho’s men opened fire, and he and others were killed in the ensuing firefight.

Oseguera was known to have been married to Rosalinda González Valencia before their split in 2018, with the ex-wife released from prison last year after serving two years for a money laundering conviction.

Following his death, the cartel went on a rampage across Jalisco and other Mexican states, with more than 70 people killed in the aftermath, including 25 members of the country’s national guard.