American Actor PETE DAVIDSON’s girlfriend, ELSIE HEWITT, explains why she chose not to breastfeed their baby







Thursday, February 26, 2026 - Elsie Hewitt, girlfriend of comedian Pete Davidson, has opened up about her decision not to breastfeed their newborn daughter.

The 29-year-old model welcomed baby Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson with the 32-year-old SNL alum in December.

According to Daily Mail, in a candid essay published by Elle, Hewitt said she faced a “mini war” within herself over the guilt attached to choosing formula feeding.

“I was aware, even before pregnancy, of the quiet shame attached to formula feeding,” she wrote.

She explained that after what she described as an uncomfortable pregnancy, she had to consider her mental health and recovery.

“There is inherent guilt in choosing not to breastfeed,” she said, adding that even though formula is safe and healthy, the pressure doesn’t simply disappear.

Hewitt noted that she wasn’t sure the benefits of breastfeeding outweighed the exhaustion and emotional strain it could bring.

She also said she didn’t want to remain her daughter’s sole lifeline in a way that would leave her depleted and unable to recover properly.

Instead, she and Davidson now share feeding responsibilities using formula.

While admitting she still battles guilt, Hewitt said her bond with her daughter remains strong.

“That bond is sacred and grows through presence, not depletion,” she wrote.

She also revealed that after giving birth, she developed mastitis despite deciding not to breastfeed.

Hewitt concluded by saying feeding choices should come with “more nuance and less moral hierarchy,” adding that a nourished baby and a mentally healthy mother should both matter.

The essay has since sparked conversations online about motherhood, pressure and personal choice.