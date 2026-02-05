Ona Vile Mnagongewa! Bold Kenyan LESBIAN shares VIDEO hitting on a LADY and she agreed to meet her despite having a boyfriend (WATCH)







Thursday, February 05, 2026 - A daring Kenyan university student has set social media alight after sharing a video of herself confidently hitting on a fellow female student.

Introducing herself as a nursing student, she openly admitted that she had been noticing the lady around campus and found her attractive - before making her intentions clear.

At first, the lady politely declined, explaining that she was not into girls and already had a boyfriend.

But she didn’t back down.

Instead, she showered her with compliments, praising her voice and suggesting they meet up casually to hang out.

To the surprise of many, the lady eventually agreed.

The clip has since gone viral, leaving netizens stunned by her boldness and charm.

Men, in particular, flooded the comments with jokes about how they could “never compete” with such confidence.

Watch the video>>> below.