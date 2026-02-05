Ona Vile Mnagongewa! Bold Kenyan LESBIAN shares VIDEO hitting on a LADY and she agreed to meet her despite having a boyfriend (WATCH)

Thursday, February
05, 2026 - A daring Kenyan university student has set social media alight
after sharing a video of herself confidently hitting on a fellow female
student.
Introducing herself as a nursing student, she openly
admitted that she had been noticing the lady around campus and found her
attractive - before making her intentions clear.
At first, the lady politely declined, explaining that she
was not into girls and already had a boyfriend.
But she didn’t back down.
Instead, she showered her with compliments, praising her
voice and suggesting they meet up casually to hang out.
To the surprise of many, the lady eventually agreed.
The clip has since gone viral, leaving netizens stunned by her
boldness and charm.
Men, in particular, flooded the comments with jokes about
how they could “never compete” with such confidence.
Watch the video>>> below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Wah pic.twitter.com/zmRZ0jVyLD— 🇨🇦🇵🇹🇦in 🇰erom (@CaptainOchenge) February 3, 2026
