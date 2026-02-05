“Good luck with your next victim” - Man dumps his cheating girlfriend and exposes how she cheated on him with multiple men (Trending Thread)







Thursday, February 5, 2026 - A heartbroken man has set social media ablaze after taking to X (formerly Twitter) to publicly expose his now ex-girlfriend, accusing her of cheating on him with multiple men during their relationship.

In a viral thread that has since attracted thousands of views, reactions, and shares, the man detailed what he described as years of betrayal, red flags and emotional manipulation before finally calling it quits.

In a blow-by-blow account, he narrated how he eventually gathered evidence that she was seeing multiple men behind his back.

Read the full thread below.

Photos of the cheating lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST