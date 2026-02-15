Mali ya Mkubwa!! Netizens react to video of a well-endowed policewoman shaking her ‘assets’ during an event (WATCH)







Sunday, February 15, 2026 - A video of a well-endowed Kenyan policewoman dancing with the flair of a seasoned video vixen has set social media abuzz.

Captured during an event, the officer - dressed in full uniform - moved confidently to the music, her figure-hugging attire accentuating her curves and sparking endless chatter online.

While many viewers admired her boldness and charisma, others criticized the choice of a tight uniform, arguing it was inappropriate for an officer.

The clip has since fueled speculation, with some netizens claiming that well-endowed female officers often enjoy leniency due to rumored romantic ties with senior colleagues.

Others suggested that she might have been trying to catch the attention of a superior in hopes of securing a transfer to a station with lighter duties.

