Mali ya Mkubwa!! Netizens react to video of a well-endowed policewoman shaking her ‘assets’ during an event (WATCH)

Sunday, February 15, 2026 - A video of a well-endowed Kenyan policewoman dancing with the flair of a seasoned video vixen has set social media abuzz.
Captured during an event, the officer - dressed in full
uniform - moved confidently to the music, her figure-hugging attire
accentuating her curves and sparking endless chatter online.
While many viewers admired her boldness and charisma, others
criticized the choice of a tight uniform, arguing it was inappropriate for an
officer.
The clip has since fueled speculation, with some netizens
claiming that well-endowed female officers often enjoy leniency due to rumored
romantic ties with senior colleagues.
Others suggested that she might have been trying to catch the attention of a superior in hopes of securing a transfer to a station with lighter duties.
Watch the video>>> below.
She's in the wrong career😅— Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) February 14, 2026
Mkubwa anasemaje? pic.twitter.com/YgIwsPNqHb
