





Monday, February 2, 2026 - Drama unfolded at a village in the Maasailand after two women were chased away by neighbours who claimed that they were living together as a couple.

According to witnesses, the incident unfolded after residents became suspicious about the women’s living arrangement and later confronted them at their homestead.

A crowd gathered and demanded that the pair leave the area, accusing them of going against local cultural and religious beliefs.

In a video circulating online, some neighbours are heard expressing opposition to what they described as “Western culture,” saying such relationships are unacceptable within the community.

“Hatuwezi kubali hiyo kwa jina la Yesu,” one woman is heard saying in the clip, insisting that Maasai traditions uphold what she called African family values.

The confrontation quickly escalated, forcing the two women to flee for their safety as the crowd grew hostile.

