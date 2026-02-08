A KDF soldier and a rogue police officer arrested for engaging in criminal activities - See what they have been doing in Mtito Andei (PHOTOs)







Sunday, February 8, 2026 - Detectives have arrested three individuals accused of extorting money from unsuspecting bar owners and members of the public, moving like predators from one establishment to another.

The trio was reported to be cruising through the township in a white Toyota Axio, flashing confidence and fear in equal measure, as they extorted bar owners their hard-earned cash.

Responding swiftly, detectives swooped in, arresting the suspects, identified as Samuel Ogando Odoyo, a member of the Kenya Defence Forces; Onyango Nelson Kasera, a police officer; and Joseph Mulwa Mwambi, a civilian.

Further scrutiny peeled back the layers of deception.

The vehicle they were using bore a fake registration number, KDB 648W, while its true identity was established as KDD 574W.

A search of the car unearthed a black pistol holster, a pair of handcuffs, and other items.

The suspects were immediately taken into custody and later subjected to an identification parade, where the victims positively identified them.

They are now undergoing processing as detectives prepare to present them before court.

Via DCI

The Kenyan DAILY POST