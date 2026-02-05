ODM firebrand GAUCHO defends MAMA IDA ODINGA, Condemns viral AI birthday PHOTOs







Thursday, February 05, 2026 - ODM mobilizer, Calvince Okoth, popularly known as Gaucho, has come out strongly to defend Mama Ida Odinga after manipulated birthday photos of the two went viral online.

Gaucho, who recently celebrated his birthday with the Odinga matriarch, slammed those circulating doctored images of him sharing a cake with Mama Ida, accusing them of attempting to tarnish her reputation for clout.

In a statement on Thursday, February 5th, Gaucho described Mama Ida as a highly respected leader who should not be dragged into cheap online theatrics.





“Dr. Mama Ida Odinga is a respectable leader in the fabric of our society and diplomatic spheres.”

“I can only compare her to the late Winnie Mandela,” he said.

He warned perpetrators of the doctored content that they risk facing legal action.

“Any attempts to besmirch, soil and damage Mama’s name, image and reputation for content creation, directly or through graphics, is uncalled for.”

“If the perpetrators find themselves before the court to explain and pay for reputational damages, then they should not blame me,” Gaucho declared.





The activist further revealed that Mama Ida has always been like a parent to him, recalling how Rosemary Odinga introduced him to the family in 2013.

Since then, he said, both Raila Odinga and Mama Ida have treated him as their son.

The incident highlights the growing menace of AI-manipulated images targeting public figures.

Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, recently raised similar concerns after her photo with Mumias East MP, Peter Salasya, was digitally altered, urging Government intervention before the trend spirals further.





