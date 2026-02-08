ODM distances itself from late RAILA ODINGA’s alleged adopted son, OKETCH SALAH, amid claims that he’s being used by RUTO to destabilize the party







Saturday, February 07, 2026 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has formally distanced itself from businessman Oketch Salah, following questions about his political activities and alleged links to President William Ruto.

In a statement issued on Saturday, February 7th, ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga clarified that Salah’s mobilisation efforts were personal and not sanctioned by the party.

“Any activities, statements, or engagements undertaken by Mr. Oketch Salah are carried out strictly in his personal capacity and do not represent or bind the Orange Democratic Movement in any way,” Wanga said.

Wanga, who also serves as Homa Bay Governor, stressed that official ODM programmes are coordinated through the Party Secretariat under the leadership of Dr. Oburu Odinga.

She cautioned members against being misled by individuals purporting to act on behalf of ODM, underscoring the importance of discipline and order.

The clarification came after Salah, a Migori‑born businessman, recently held a political rally branded as ODM grassroots mobilisation, where attendees wore ODM‑branded T‑shirts emblazoned with President Ruto’s image.

The incident sparked speculation that Salah’s activities could be part of a wider strategy to destabilise ODM ahead of the 2027 elections.

Weeks earlier, Winnie Odinga publicly disowned Salah, accusing him of exploiting her father’s death for personal gain.

She dismissed his claims of being Raila Odinga’s confidante, describing them as false and misleading.

Winnie criticised Salah’s assertions that he handled Raila during delicate moments, saying the businessman was thriving on lies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST