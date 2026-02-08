ODM distances itself from late RAILA ODINGA’s alleged adopted son, OKETCH SALAH, amid claims that he’s being used by RUTO to destabilize the party

Saturday, February
07, 2026 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has formally distanced
itself from businessman Oketch Salah, following questions about his political
activities and alleged links to President William Ruto.
In a statement issued on Saturday, February 7th,
ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga clarified that Salah’s mobilisation
efforts were personal and not sanctioned by the party.
“Any activities, statements, or engagements undertaken by
Mr. Oketch Salah are carried out strictly in his personal capacity and do not
represent or bind the Orange Democratic Movement in any way,” Wanga said.
Wanga, who also serves as Homa Bay Governor, stressed that
official ODM programmes are coordinated through the Party Secretariat under the
leadership of Dr. Oburu Odinga.
She cautioned members against being misled by individuals
purporting to act on behalf of ODM, underscoring the importance of discipline
and order.
The clarification came after Salah, a Migori‑born
businessman, recently held a political rally branded as ODM grassroots
mobilisation, where attendees wore ODM‑branded T‑shirts emblazoned with
President Ruto’s image.
The incident sparked speculation that Salah’s activities
could be part of a wider strategy to destabilise ODM ahead of the 2027
elections.
Weeks earlier, Winnie Odinga publicly disowned Salah,
accusing him of exploiting her father’s death for personal gain.
She dismissed his claims of being Raila Odinga’s confidante,
describing them as false and misleading.
Winnie criticised Salah’s assertions that he handled Raila
during delicate moments, saying the businessman was thriving on lies.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments