CCTV footage captures thugs armed with a machete and an AK-47 rifle raiding Eco Zulu Bar in Kisumu (VIDEO)







Saturday, February 7, 2026 - Tension gripped patrons at Eco Zulu Bar in Kisumu after armed thugs stormed the entertainment joint in a brazen late-night robbery, an incident captured on CCTV cameras.

The footage shows two suspects forcefully entering the premises, one wielding a machete while the other brandished an AK-47 rifle.

Upon entry, the assailants ordered customers and staff to lie down as they issued threats.

At one point, the gunman is heard shouting “Tutaua” (we will kill you).

The duo then proceeded to frisk patrons, robbing them of cash, phones, and other valuables.

They also demanded money from the night’s sales before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported, but victims were left shaken by the terrifying ordeal.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over rising insecurity in various parts of the country.

Police are expected to use the CCTV footage>>> to identify and track down the suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST