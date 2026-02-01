NURSE JUDY blasts ‘20k urgently’ requests after revealing her mouthwatering US paycheck - “My money is already tied to big projects”





Sunday, February 01, 2026 - Popular online personality, Nurse Judy, a US‑based Kenyan nurse, has set the record straight about her finances, warning fans against assuming she has endless cash to hand out.

In a candid Instagram post on Sunday, February 1st, 2026, Judy made it clear that while she earns well abroad, she is not available for sudden money requests.

Sharing a photo while at work looking exhausted she captioned: “T for tough alafu nione mtu akiniambia nimtumie 20k urgently”

Judy explained that her income is often misunderstood because people only see the results online.

“So when you see me making money, it doesn’t sit in my bank,” she noted, adding that most of her earnings are already allocated to projects and commitments.

“I have projects kibao lined up sijui ata nafaa kuiba pesa zingine more wapi,” she said, stressing that her finances are planned long before anyone asks for help.

Her frustration reflects the pressure successful personalities often face when fans equate visibility with unlimited wealth.

She pushed back against the idea that her success should automatically make her a source of quick loans, reminding followers that financial management is more complex than it looks.

In a recent post, Judy revealed that working in the United States has enabled her to earn up to Ksh 1.3 million per week - an amount far beyond what most nurses in Kenya take home in a month.

The revelation sparked heated conversations among Kenyan health professionals, many of whom struggle with low pay and tough working conditions.

For context, registered nurses in Kenya typically earn between Ksh 55,000 and Ksh 110,000 per month in public hospitals.

However, she has made it clear that her money is already tied up in projects and she is not in a position to solve people’s urgent financial problems.



