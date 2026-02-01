I am the female version of HARMONIZE - Kenyan content creator, PRITTY VISHY, explains why comparisons to the Bongo star signal her rising success

Sunday, February o1, 2026 - Kenyan content creator, Pritty Vishy, has confidently declared herself the female version of Tanzanian Bongo Flava star, Harmonize.
Speaking in a candid interview with a local publication, Vishy
revealed that fans have been likening her to Harmonize ever since she first
made waves on social media.
While many expected her to take offense, she sees this
comparison as a sign of bigger things to come.
“They’ve been comparing me to Harmonize since I came online.”
“People have compared me to Kibaki and others too.”
“But I don’t mind - when they compare me to established
people, it means success is ahead of me,” she explained.
Addressing speculation about her alleged interactions with
Harmonize, Vishy clarified that she wasn’t upset by the responses circulating
online.
She even questioned whether the replies attributed to the
singer were authentic, suggesting that they could have been AI-generated or
edited.
“I did not feel bad because you are not even sure if it was
him. Are you 100 per cent sure?” she asked.
She made it clear that she is not friends with Harmonize and
refused to confirm whether they’ve ever spoken privately.
“You almost made me reveal too much. We are not friends, and
I won’t respond to whether we’ve spoken before.”
“In the past, you would trick me, but now I am sharp,” she
said with a laugh.
On the matter of resemblance, Vishy leaned into the
comparison, praising Harmonize’s looks and popularity while asserting her own
appeal.
“I think I am the female version of Harmonize, and it’s
cool.”
“He is handsome and every woman’s pick - just like I am
every man’s pick,” she declared.
