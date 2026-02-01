I am the female version of HARMONIZE - Kenyan content creator, PRITTY VISHY, explains why comparisons to the Bongo star signal her rising success







Sunday, February o1, 2026 - Kenyan content creator, Pritty Vishy, has confidently declared herself the female version of Tanzanian Bongo Flava star, Harmonize.

Speaking in a candid interview with a local publication, Vishy revealed that fans have been likening her to Harmonize ever since she first made waves on social media.

While many expected her to take offense, she sees this comparison as a sign of bigger things to come.

“They’ve been comparing me to Harmonize since I came online.”

“People have compared me to Kibaki and others too.”

“But I don’t mind - when they compare me to established people, it means success is ahead of me,” she explained.

Addressing speculation about her alleged interactions with Harmonize, Vishy clarified that she wasn’t upset by the responses circulating online.

She even questioned whether the replies attributed to the singer were authentic, suggesting that they could have been AI-generated or edited.

“I did not feel bad because you are not even sure if it was him. Are you 100 per cent sure?” she asked.

She made it clear that she is not friends with Harmonize and refused to confirm whether they’ve ever spoken privately.

“You almost made me reveal too much. We are not friends, and I won’t respond to whether we’ve spoken before.”

“In the past, you would trick me, but now I am sharp,” she said with a laugh.

On the matter of resemblance, Vishy leaned into the comparison, praising Harmonize’s looks and popularity while asserting her own appeal.

“I think I am the female version of Harmonize, and it’s cool.”

“He is handsome and every woman’s pick - just like I am every man’s pick,” she declared.

