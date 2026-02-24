NTV Swahili anchor, FRIDAH MWAKA, explains the hidden meaning behind waist beads in marriage, warns against misuse - “Ziko na Ujumbe”







Tuesday, February 24, 2026 - NTV Swahili news anchor, Fridah Mwaka, has opened up about the cultural and symbolic significance of waist beads, describing them as more than just beauty accessories.

Speaking during a live interview with Oga Obinna, Fridah explained: “Shangaa kiunoni ni urembo, lakini ukisha komaa kama mwanamke ziko na ujumbe.”

Translation: “Waist beads at the waist are beauty, but once a woman matures, they carry a message.”

She revealed that different bead colors communicate specific meanings within marriage.

Red beads signal that a woman is on her menstrual cycle and needs space, while white beads indicate she feels clean and ready for intimacy.

Multicolored beads, she added, show happiness and vibrancy. “Ukivaa shanga nyekundu kwa mume wako unamwonyesha kwamba uko kwa siku zako za hedhi… ukivaa shanga nyeupe ni kuonyesha kwamba uko tayari… ukivaa shanga ambazo ziko na rangi tofauti tofauti nikuonyesha yani uko sawa, unajiskia kama mtoto maua maua,” she explained.

Fridah also noted that black beads communicate the need for space: “Ukivaa shanga nyeusi kaa kando sii leo.”

She emphasized that waist beads are part of African culture and can communicate without words.

“Shanga ni utamaduni… shanga itakuambia. Alafu pia ni urembo,” she said.

Beyond intimacy, she highlighted their practical use in monitoring weight, since beads tighten when one gains weight and loosen when one loses it.

However, she cautioned against misuse, stressing that waist beads are intimate adornments not meant for public display.

“Ndio maana shanga hazifai kuonekana ovyoovyo… hizi ni shanga za ndani ni urembo wako. Mimi shanga sikosi lakini siyo ya watu wengi,” she concluded.

