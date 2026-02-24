NTV anchor, LOFTY MATAMBO, opens up on being dumped for refusing to post his girlfriends on social media - ‘Nimewachwa na wasichana kadhaa’ (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 24, 2026 - Celebrated NTV Swahili news anchor, Lofty Matambo, has revealed that his insistence on keeping his romantic life private has cost him several relationships.

Speaking during a candid interview with digital creator, Oga Obinna, Matambo candidly admitted that girlfriends have walked away because he refused to post them on social media.

Alongside his co‑anchor, Fridah Mwaka, Matambo also addressed the persistent speculation surrounding their undeniable on‑screen chemistry.

The duo clarified that their bond is strictly professional, rooted in friendship, and not romantic.

Matambo explained that while he frequently shares moments with Fridah online, he deliberately avoids posting his partners, insisting that his love life is not for public consumption.

The pair remains one of Kenya’s most celebrated broadcasting duos.

Their seamless delivery of Swahili news, coordinated wardrobes, and warm banter have earned them a loyal fan base.

Watch the video>>> below.

"Nimewachwa na wasichana kadhaa juu nimekataa kuwaposti mitandaoni!"



Tv personality loft Matambo. pic.twitter.com/c9X642oWau — DP 🇰🇪 (@DanChepta) February 23, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST