Kenyan LADIES are now wearing padded hips and attaining an hourglass figure instantly - Ogopa Wanawake(VIDEO)







February 24, 2026 - A new trend is emerging among young Kenyan ladies, with some opting for artificial hip enhancements to achieve a more pronounced hourglass figure.

In a video circulating on social media, a lady running a business in Nairobi CBD is seen marketing a custom-made dress fitted with hip padding.

The dress is specifically designed to enhance curves instantly, giving the wearer an hourglass figure without undergoing cosmetic surgery.

In the clip, the vendor demonstrates how the outfit transforms the body shape once worn, highlighting how the padded sections create fuller hips and a smaller-looking waist.

