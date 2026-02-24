Kenyan LADIES are now wearing padded hips and attaining an hourglass figure instantly - Ogopa Wanawake(VIDEO)

February 24, 2026 - A new trend is emerging among
young Kenyan ladies, with some opting for artificial hip enhancements to
achieve a more pronounced hourglass figure.
In a video circulating on social media, a lady running a
business in Nairobi CBD is seen marketing a custom-made dress fitted with hip
padding.
The dress is specifically designed to enhance curves
instantly, giving the wearer an hourglass figure without undergoing cosmetic
surgery.
In the clip, the vendor demonstrates how the outfit
transforms the body shape once worn, highlighting how the padded sections
create fuller hips and a smaller-looking waist.
