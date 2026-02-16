NJERI THORNE opens up on how city lawyer and ex-lover, NELSON HAVI, humiliated her after she dumped him - He said I have ‘homa kubwa’







Monday, February 16, 2026 - Controversial communications consultant, Njeri Thorne, has reignited her long-running feud with city lawyer and Westlands parliamentary aspirant, Nelson Havi, with explosive revelations.

Taking to X (formerly twitter), Njeri confessed that she once had a brief fling with Havi, but claims the lawyer turned vindictive after she ended the affair.

She claimed that Havi allegedly hired online trolls to spread damaging rumors, including false claims that she was battling an incurable disease.

She further accused him of mocking her physique by sketching caricatures of her and cruelly commenting that she had “broad shoulders like a man.”

“Havi can never be a leader. When I left him after a short fling, he paid little boys on here to say I have A!DS and then drew a picture of me telling me my shoulders were broad like a man.”

“Sketched in felt pen. And there was another sketch at the back. Yani he drew one and felt it wasn’t bad enough so he did another. Lol,” she wrote.





This isn’t the first time Njeri has taken aim at Havi online.

In a previous post, shortly after he announced his fresh bid for the Westlands parliamentary seat, she described him as “generous” and revealed he once gifted her Ksh 1.8 million in cash.

However, she insisted that he still owes her money from a deal they struck, claiming he never honored his end of the bargain.





