Fired for engaging in a romantic relationship with a co-worker, Court awards man Ksh790,398 - Judge rules dismissal was unlawful







Monday, February 16, 2026 - A driver who was dismissed from his job for dating a co-worker has won big in court, after the Employment and Labour Relations Court awarded him Ksh790,398 in damages.

In a judgment delivered by Judge Stella Rutto, the court ruled that the dismissal of the claimant, identified as Domini M., was unlawful and lacked substantive justification.

Domini had sued his employer after being terminated in May 2024 for allegedly engaging in a romantic relationship with one of the NGO’s beneficiaries.

According to court documents, Domini explained that his troubles began when the woman he was dating visited his office after he stopped communicating with her following a work transfer.

He was later issued a show-cause letter accusing him of having a romantic relationship with an adult community member in Mutumo.

Domini argued that the relationship was consensual, lawful and protected, noting that during their three-year relationship, no complaint of misconduct was ever raised.

He further claimed that his rights were violated when he was compelled to divulge intimate details of a private relationship with a consenting adult.

The woman herself testified that their relationship was consensual and without incident, adding that she had only visited the office to ask for his contact details.

Judge Rutto awarded Domini one month’s salary in lieu of notice (Ksh87,822) and compensatory damages equivalent to eight months of his gross salary (Ksh702,576), bringing the total to Ksh790,398.

The court also ordered that he be refunded the money spent on the lawsuit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST