CCTV captures taxi driver reversing at high speed to escape an armed gang in Eldoret - ‘Aliona Kifo Na Macho’ (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 4, 2026 - A taxi driver in Eldoret cheated death by a whisker after coming face-to-face with an armed gang in a chilling late-night ambush that was captured on CCTV.

In the footage, the unsuspecting driver is seen slowly driving along a narrow path leading to his residence, unaware that danger was closing in behind him.

Moments later, motorbike-riding thugs appear and trail his vehicle.

Within seconds, they pounce.

The gang abruptly blocks his path, attempting to corner him in what police suspect was a planned robbery attack.

But the driver’s quick instincts saved his life.

Sensing imminent danger, he reverses in a desperate attempt to escape.

The suspects try to pursue him on their motorbike but fail to keep up as the driver vanishes into the darkness.

Watch the footage via this LINK>>>>

