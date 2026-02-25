NICKI MINAJ accuses California governor of being condescending towards black people

Tuesday, February 24 2026 -Nicki Minaj has launched a fresh attack on California Governor Gavin Newsom following a recent speaking engagement in Georgia, accusing him of being condescending toward Black voters
In a series of posts on X, the rapper criticised Newsom’s
remarks during an event where he was promoting his memoir, Young Man in a
Hurry. Reacting to a clip from the appearance, Minaj wrote, “His way of bonding
with black ppl is to tell them how stupid he is & that he can't read.”
She continued her criticism, adding, “He's not just TELLING
them that they're probably stupid & probably can't read, he's LITERALLY
SLOW-ING-DOWN-HIS-SPEECH to make them understand the words that are coming out
of his mouth!!!!
During the event, Newsom discussed his experience living
with dyslexia and referenced his low SAT score while speaking about overcoming
learning challenges. “I'm like you. I'm no better than you,” he said when asked
how he dealt with the disability.
Some social media posts had suggested that the audience at
the event was entirely or predominantly Black. However, a video showing people
lining up to attend appeared to indicate a racially diverse crowd. The clip
shared by Minaj featured Newsom and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who is Black,
but did not show the audience.
Minaj’s comments come amid what some observers have
described as a shift in her political tone online. She has previously criticized
Newsom over his support for transgender children.
Meanwhile, a recent Politico report alleged that Minaj’s
social media posts have been amplified by what it described as a “coordinated
network” of thousands of bots
0 Comments