NICKI MINAJ accuses California governor of being condescending towards black people











Tuesday, February 24 2026 -Nicki Minaj has launched a fresh attack on California Governor Gavin Newsom following a recent speaking engagement in Georgia, accusing him of being condescending toward Black voters

In a series of posts on X, the rapper criticised Newsom’s remarks during an event where he was promoting his memoir, Young Man in a Hurry. Reacting to a clip from the appearance, Minaj wrote, “His way of bonding with black ppl is to tell them how stupid he is & that he can't read.”

She continued her criticism, adding, “He's not just TELLING them that they're probably stupid & probably can't read, he's LITERALLY SLOW-ING-DOWN-HIS-SPEECH to make them understand the words that are coming out of his mouth!!!!

During the event, Newsom discussed his experience living with dyslexia and referenced his low SAT score while speaking about overcoming learning challenges. “I'm like you. I'm no better than you,” he said when asked how he dealt with the disability.

Some social media posts had suggested that the audience at the event was entirely or predominantly Black. However, a video showing people lining up to attend appeared to indicate a racially diverse crowd. The clip shared by Minaj featured Newsom and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who is Black, but did not show the audience.

Minaj’s comments come amid what some observers have described as a shift in her political tone online. She has previously criticized Newsom over his support for transgender children.

Meanwhile, a recent Politico report alleged that Minaj’s social media posts have been amplified by what it described as a “coordinated network” of thousands of bots