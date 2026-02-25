All 7 passengers killed after air ambulance crashes in India

Tuesday, February 24 2026 -An air ambulance carrying seven people crashed in
Jharkhand's Chatra district today, the aviation regulator DGCA said today,
February 23.
The flight manifest showed two pilots, a patient, two
attendants, a doctor and a paramedic.
The aircraft, a Beechcraft C90 operated by Redbird Airways
Pvt Ltd, took off from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi at 7.11 pm. It lost radar
contact 23 minutes later.
"After establishing contact with Kolkata, at 19:34 IST
aircraft lost communication and radar contact with Kolkata at approximately 100
NM south-east of Varanasi," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation
(DGCA) said in a statement.
The Beechcraft C90's tail number was VT-AJV.
"The district administration search and rescue team is
at the location and AAIB team is being dispatched for investigation. Further
information will be shared," the DGCA said.
The patient, a 41-year-old man, had suffered 63 per cent
burn injuries in an accident. He was undergoing treatment in an intensive care
unit (ICU). He was being taken to Delhi for advanced medical care when the
crash occurred.
According to News9Live, all 7 occupants of the plane are feared de@d.
