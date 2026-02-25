NICK REINER pleads NOT guilty to murders of his parents ROB & MICHELE REINER











Wednesday, February 25 2026 - Nick Reiner pleaded not guilty to murd£ring his parents, renowned Hollywood director Rob Reiner and producer Michele Singer Reiner.

The 32-year-old on Tuesday, Febuary 24, appeared in a Los Angeles, California courtroom, dressed in brown prison attire.

His mother and father were found st@bbed to de@th inside their $13.5 million Brentwood home on December 14.

Hours later, Nick was arrested and has been held without bail.

Nick was heard faintly whispering 'Yes' in court when asked if he understood the proceedings during his appearance, which marked the first time he's been seen in custody.

His head was shaved as he looked into the crowded courtroom, as if searching for someone he knows.

At one point, an unidentified elderly woman waved at him, and Nick mouthed 'hi' to her and the older man sitting next to her.

This was Nick's third court appearance after he was arrested following his parents' gruesome murders. It was the first time LA County Superior Court Judge Theresa McGonigle allowed him to be photographed in custody.

The de@th penalty is still on the table for Nick, LA County DA Nathan Hochman said.

Shortly after the three-minute hearing, Hochman addressed reporters outside the Downtown LA courtroom.

‘The case is on track. We have provided the bulk of discovery to defense council and we are now waiting for the coroner’s report. That will be provided to the District Attorney’s Office and we will ensure that it will provided to defense council.

‘This case is a de@th penalty eligible case. Along those lines we take the process in which we determine whether or not the death penalty should be sought extremely seriously. That goes through a very rigorous process.

‘We will be looking at all mitigating and aggravating circumstances, and we have invited defense council to present to us both in writing and in a pleading, any arguments they would like to make in consideration going forward or not going forward with the death penalty. So that is an ongoing process.’

He is due to appear in court again on April 29.

Nick has long dealt with mental health issues, as it was previously claimed that he had been placed in a mental health conservatorship five years before allegedly murdering his parents.

He also switched his schizophrenia medication about a month before his parents were found dead by his sister, Romy.