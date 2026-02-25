NICK REINER pleads NOT guilty to murders of his parents ROB & MICHELE REINER

Wednesday, February 25 2026 - Nick Reiner pleaded not guilty to murd£ring his parents, renowned Hollywood director Rob Reiner and producer Michele Singer Reiner.
The 32-year-old on Tuesday, Febuary 24, appeared in a Los
Angeles, California courtroom, dressed in brown prison attire.
His mother and father were found st@bbed to de@th inside
their $13.5 million Brentwood home on December 14.
Hours later, Nick was arrested and has been held without
bail.
Nick was heard faintly whispering 'Yes' in court when asked
if he understood the proceedings during his appearance, which marked
the first time he's been seen in custody.
His head was shaved as he looked into the crowded courtroom,
as if searching for someone he knows.
At one point, an unidentified elderly woman waved at him,
and Nick mouthed 'hi' to her and the older man sitting next to her.
This was Nick's third court appearance after he was arrested
following his parents' gruesome murders. It was the first time LA County
Superior Court Judge Theresa McGonigle allowed him to be photographed in
custody.
The de@th penalty is still on the table for Nick, LA County
DA Nathan Hochman said.
Shortly after the three-minute hearing, Hochman addressed
reporters outside the Downtown LA courtroom.
‘The case is on track. We have provided the bulk of
discovery to defense council and we are now waiting for the coroner’s report.
That will be provided to the District Attorney’s Office and we will ensure that
it will provided to defense council.
‘This case is a de@th penalty eligible case. Along those
lines we take the process in which we determine whether or not the death
penalty should be sought extremely seriously. That goes through a very rigorous
process.
‘We will be looking at all mitigating and aggravating
circumstances, and we have invited defense council to present to us both in
writing and in a pleading, any arguments they would like to make in
consideration going forward or not going forward with the death penalty. So
that is an ongoing process.’
He is due to appear in court again on April 29.
Nick has long dealt with mental health issues, as it was
previously claimed that he had been placed in a mental health
conservatorship five years before allegedly murdering his parents.
He also switched his schizophrenia medication about a month
before his parents were found dead by his sister, Romy.
0 Comments