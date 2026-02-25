Football star DERRIKSON QUIROS announces break-up with girlfriend just 3 days after proposal on the pitch











Wednesday, February 25 2026 - Costa Rica footballer Derrikson Quiros has broken up with his fiancée just three days after he proposed to her on the pitch as football lovers watched.

The Xelaju player, who recently played in a National League Clausura match, chose to propose to his girlfriend, Wendy, after the match ended.

He went down on one knee to propose and she accepted, after which they shared a kiss.

However, only three days after their public engagement, Quiros announced that he has split with his girlfriend.

"Yes, it is true that my relationship has ended," he wrote on his Instagram Stories. "It was a difficult personal situation, like any breakup, but I prefer to handle it with respect and maturity."

The Costa Rican footballer didn't specify what caused this shocking turn of events.







