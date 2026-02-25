Director of renowned Louvre Museum resigns months after €88m "heist of the century"











Wednesday, February 25 2026 - The director of the Louvre Museum has resigned months after a dramatic robbery dubbed the “heist of the century,” in which crown jewels worth €88 million ($100 million) were stolen.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed he had accepted the resignation of Laurence des Cars, describing her decision as a responsible move at a time when the world’s largest museum requires stability and renewed direction.

Des Cars had initially offered to step down shortly after the break-in at the museum’s Apollo Gallery, but her resignation was rejected at the time by Culture Minister Rachida Dati.

Following the robbery, she acknowledged serious shortcomings in the museum’s security systems, describing the monitoring infrastructure protecting France’s most prized artifacts as outdated and, in some areas, virtually non-existent.

The Louvre, which welcomed 8.7 million visitors in 2024, counts tourists from the United States as its second-largest group of visitors after the French.

In a statement, the French presidency thanked des Cars for her leadership and dedication over the years. Macron has reportedly assigned her a new role tied to France’s upcoming G7 presidency, focusing on collaboration among major museums from participating nations.

The high-profile theft added to a challenging period for the historic institution, which also faced strike actions last year over concerns about overcrowding, staffing shortages, and working conditions.