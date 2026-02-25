Director of renowned Louvre Museum resigns months after €88m "heist of the century"

Wednesday, February 25 2026 - The director of the Louvre Museum has resigned months after a dramatic robbery dubbed the “heist of the century,” in which crown jewels worth €88 million ($100 million) were stolen.
French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed he had accepted
the resignation of Laurence des Cars, describing her decision as a responsible
move at a time when the world’s largest museum requires stability and renewed
direction.
Des Cars had initially offered to step down shortly after
the break-in at the museum’s Apollo Gallery, but her resignation was rejected
at the time by Culture Minister Rachida Dati.
Following the robbery, she acknowledged serious shortcomings
in the museum’s security systems, describing the monitoring infrastructure
protecting France’s most prized artifacts as outdated and, in some areas,
virtually non-existent.
The Louvre, which welcomed 8.7 million visitors in 2024,
counts tourists from the United States as its second-largest group of visitors
after the French.
In a statement, the French presidency thanked des Cars for
her leadership and dedication over the years. Macron has reportedly assigned
her a new role tied to France’s upcoming G7 presidency, focusing on
collaboration among major museums from participating nations.
The high-profile theft added to a challenging period for the
historic institution, which also faced strike actions last year over concerns
about overcrowding, staffing shortages, and working conditions.
