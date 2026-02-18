Nice guys are boring for us when we are still fresh and only good to be stepfathers - LADY warns ‘simps’ in viral post







Wednesday, February 18, 2026 - A lady has stirred a storm online after sensationally claiming that “good guys are boring for us when we’re still fresh,” suggesting that younger women often chase excitement and “real men” rather than stability.

In her viral confession, Nothando Ntando Serimula, added that “good guys are only good to be stepfathers,” implying that kindness and reliability are appreciated later in life, when security outweighs thrill.

She further noted that “good men raise another man’s kids,” a statement that has divided opinion.

While many women criticized her for reinforcing stereotypes and dismissing genuine emotional connection, some men applauded her honesty, warning fellow men to heed her words “from the horse’s mouth” or risk heartbreak later.

Read the post below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST