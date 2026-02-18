The moment a man was robbed while recording content inside a flashy Kasarani matatu - Nairobi Ni Shamba La Mawe (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 18, 2026 - A video has surfaced online capturing the dramatic moment an upcoming content creator was robbed while filming inside a newly-launched flashy Kasarani matatu.

The incident occurred along Thika Road as the matatu was being driven recklessly during its official launch.

The vehicle, which had attracted attention for its vibrant design and hype, was packed with youths and crew members documenting the event.

In the clip, the vlogger is seen live-streaming the launch, enthusiastically capturing the atmosphere inside the moving vehicle.

Unbeknownst to him, a suspected thief was hanging dangerously by the window, seemingly waiting for the right moment to strike.

Within seconds, the suspect is seen reaching in, snatching stuff from the unsuspecting content creator before fleeing.

The victim later claimed that the thief may have been working in cahoots with the matatu conductor.





Watch the video>>> below

Inside a matatu headed to Kasarani..... pic.twitter.com/z0moymUba3 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 18, 2026

