Kenyan man looking stressed while calculating the bill after taking a LADY for a date - The LADY looked unbothered (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 18, 2026 - Social media has erupted after a video surfaced showing a Kenyan man appearing distressed while counting a seemingly hefty bill after taking a lady out on a date.

In the clip, the man is seen going through the receipt with a worried expression, carefully adding the amount owed.

His body language suggests unease, with many online users speculating that he may have been regretting the expensive outing.

Meanwhile, the lady seated across from him appeared calm and unbothered, scrolling through her phone as he handled the bill.

Some social media users humorously suggested that she could have been texting another man while her date struggled with the bill.

The video has sparked reactions online, with many labeling the man a “simp”.

“The bill is screaming premium tears,” one X user commented.

“Stop taking women to places you’ll never go treat yourself,” another user added.

Simps will forever see with their mouth as they eat Dust. In the meantime, she's texting her Alpha boyfriend as the mumu struggles to calculate the bill. May Yehova Wanyonyi remember his poor pipoos as they circumnavigate through that thing called Mareej. pic.twitter.com/Pjgi8VFvYF — George T. Diano (@georgediano) February 17, 2026

