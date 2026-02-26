Never pick random Slay Queens in Nakuru Clubs - An X user warns men and reveals how they work in cahoots with thugs! Utaibiwa







Thursday, February 26, 2026 - An X user has warned men about alleged set-ups targeting unsuspecting club-goers in Nakuru.

According to the post on X, some men have reportedly fallen victim to well-coordinated schemes where they meet slay queens in popular entertainment spots such as Club 7D and other joints around Nakuru town.

The scenario described is one that many people would consider ordinary.

A man walks into a club, spots an attractive woman, buys drinks, enjoys good conversation, and assumes it’s just a normal night out.

However, the warning suggests that things may not always be as harmless as they seem.

The tweet claims that some women allegedly operate with hidden accomplices, often described as boyfriends or male partners, who remain nearby but out of sight.

After gaining trust, victims are said to be lured to nearby estates such as Kiamunyi or areas around 58, where they are robbed of their valuables, including cash, phones and in some cases, forced to transfer money.

Check out the tweet.





