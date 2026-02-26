Man warns other young men as he attends the burial of a 33-year-old man brutally killed after being caught with someone’s wife - He had been warned repeatedly







Thursday, February 26, 2026 - An X user has sent a stern warning to young men who pursue relationships with married women after attending the burial of a 33-year-old man who was brutally murdered for being involved with someone else’s wife.

According to the X user’s account, the deceased had been repeatedly warned by the woman’s husband after the affair came to light.

The warnings reportedly date back to 2023, with the husband even reporting the matter to the police.

Tragedy struck last week when the husband caught the man and his wife in their matrimonial home.

A violent altercation ensued, during which the man was fatally stabbed and died on the spot.

“Mkiambiwa na amerix muachane na mabibi za wenyewe hamuskii. We are in a burial of a young man 33yrs alipatwa na bibi ya wenyewe akandungwa visu akafa. Stay guided!” the X user tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST