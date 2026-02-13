Natural beauty or AI Magic? Man shares video of a well-endowed LADY busy cooking for him in a daring outfit and netizens are talking (WATCH)







Friday, February 13, 2026 - A cheeky man has sent social media into a frenzy after posting a clip of a curvy, gorgeous woman preparing a meal for him in the kitchen.

The video, which quickly caught the attention of netizens, shows the lady dressed in biker shorts that perfectly accentuate her figure - leaving many viewers, especially men, completely mesmerized.

The video has sparked hilarious reactions with some netizens joking that the lady herself was a “full-course meal,” while others expressed envy at the man’s apparent luck.

However, not everyone is convinced.

A section of eagle-eyed netizens suggested that the video might not be as authentic as it looks. With the woman appearing “too perfect to be real,” suggesting that the clip could be AI-generated.

In recent months, artificial intelligence has been blurring the lines between reality and digital creativity.

From hyper-realistic photos to lifelike videos, AI tools are producing content so convincing that even trained eyes sometimes struggle to tell the difference.

Watch the video>>> below.

Eat first and then eat or eat and eat? pic.twitter.com/PeC0aqJb9S — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST