PHOTO taken at Kisii University fashion show sparks reactions online - “Hawa Wasichana Hawajui Kuvaa”

Friday, February 13,
2026 - A photo taken during a fashion show at Kisii University has set
social media abuzz, sparking mixed reactions among netizens over the outfits
worn by some of the participants.
The photo shows several female students walking the runway
during the campus event dressed in different fashion pieces meant to showcase
style and creativity.
However, a section of netizens criticized the outfits,
describing them as poorly styled and unimpressive for a fashion show.
Some went as far as mocking the participants’ presentation
and modeling skills.
“Hawa wasichana hawajui kuvaa,” one user commented,
suggesting the students did not dress to expectations.
See the trending photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments