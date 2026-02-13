PHOTO taken at Kisii University fashion show sparks reactions online - “Hawa Wasichana Hawajui Kuvaa”







Friday, February 13, 2026 - A photo taken during a fashion show at Kisii University has set social media abuzz, sparking mixed reactions among netizens over the outfits worn by some of the participants.

The photo shows several female students walking the runway during the campus event dressed in different fashion pieces meant to showcase style and creativity.

However, a section of netizens criticized the outfits, describing them as poorly styled and unimpressive for a fashion show.

Some went as far as mocking the participants’ presentation and modeling skills.

“Hawa wasichana hawajui kuvaa,” one user commented, suggesting the students did not dress to expectations.

See the trending photo.





