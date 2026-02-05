Nakuru County Health Procurement Officer under scrutiny after her clandestine LOVER steals Ksh 4 million from home safe







Thursday, February 5, 2026 - A Procurement Officer attached to the Nakuru County Health Department is under scrutiny after her alleged clandestine lover reportedly stole KSh 4 million from a safe inside her house.

According to whispers, the man gained access to the residence and made away with the cash, which had allegedly been stashed in a home safe.

The incident has raised questions over why such a huge amount of money was being kept at a private residence.

Sources familiar with the matter claim that the cash is suspected to be proceeds from questionable procurement deals within the county’s health docket.

The alleged theft has now put the officer in the spotlight, with calls mounting for authorities and anti-corruption agencies to investigate the source of the funds.

The controversy adds to growing criticism facing the Nakuru County Government under Governor Susan Kihika’s leadership, which has previously been dogged by corruption allegations and claims of mismanagement of public resources.





