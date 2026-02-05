“Don’t get married for ‘MECHI.’ Most men take 5 minutes only”, Reverend KATHY KIUNA tells LADIES during a sermon, sparking reactions (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 5, 2026 - Popular city preacher, Reverend Kathy Kiuna, of Jubilee Christian Centre (JCC) has sparked mixed reactions online after advising women against getting married solely for ‘mechi’.

Speaking during a sermon, the outspoken televangelist urged women to rethink their priorities when choosing a life partner, stressing that marriage should be built on deeper values beyond bedroom expectations.

In a candid and humorous moment that caught many congregants off guard, Rev. Kathy told ladies that most men take five minutes only.

Her remark triggered laughter in the church but quickly set off debate on social media after a clip from the sermon went viral.

Some agreed with her message, saying she was simply being honest and practical about marriage realities.

Others, however, felt the statement was too blunt or unnecessary coming from the pulpit. Watch>>> below

Married gang is it true? 😅😏

Cathy kiuna says if you are a lady who wants to get married for sex you will be shocked coz the very good ones take 5min and the business is over 😅😅 and you don't even feel "nice" so you keep wondering has he just finished😅😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/vHcUnCn7yz — Mary Njoroge (@Maryian96) February 5, 2026

