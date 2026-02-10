My parents used to send me to Kenya from US as punishment - Kenyan American Rapper BARAK JACUZZI opens up







Tuesday, February 10, 2026 - Kenyan‑American rapper, Barak Jacuzzi, has opened up about his unconventional childhood, revealing how punishment trips from the U.S to Kenya became the very experiences that shaped his personality and career.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, February 10th, 2026, Barak described his parents - his father a clinical psychologist and his mother a doctor in education - as “regular African parents.”

He recalled how, as a child, he was often sent to Kenya as punishment.

“I used to get sent here for punishment… maybe in Class 6, Class 8, Form 3. At first, I thought it was harsh, but over time I realised I was having a great time,” he said.

Reflecting on how those trips influenced him, Barak admitted that they instilled resilience and authenticity.

“It was chaotic at first, but it ended up shaping who I am today: resilient, unapologetic, and full of energy. I wouldn’t be here without it,” he shared.

Known for his vibrant personality, Barak described himself as someone who lives without constraints.

“I’m just a crazy guy. I like to vibe out. When I’m having fun, I don’t like to put constraints on the things I say or do.”

“If I’m going to do something, I want to do it at 100% with no regrets.”

Barak began rapping in the U.S before moving back to Kenya permanently in 2016.

He credited his brother for sparking his rap journey:

“My brother used to tell me that I’m a really good rapper. He was like, ‘You should rap.’ And so I just started rapping.”

Since then, he has collaborated with top names including Octopizzo, Tanasha, Bien, Khaligraph Jones, Scar, and Boutros.

The Kenyan DAILY POST