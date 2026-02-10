Kugongewa Ni Uchungu! SHOCK as KALENJIN man kills his wife and throws himself into a dam after catching her cheating! They looked like a perfect couple on social media (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, February 10, 2026 - Residents of Kilibwoni Ward in Nandi County are reeling in shock following a heartbreaking domestic tragedy that left a young family destroyed and a child orphaned.

Dancun Kimaru Limo is reported to have fatally attacked his wife, Jelagat, believed to be from Bonjoge in Nandi South, before jumping into a nearby dam in an apparent suicide attempt.

According to preliminary reports, the couple had been experiencing persistent domestic disputes in recent months, with the man allegedly accusing his wife of infidelity.

The situation is said to have escalated on the day of the incident, culminating in the fatal attack.

After slitting his wife’s throat, Dancun ran to a nearby dam and threw himself into the water, leaving behind one child.

The double tragedy has stunned villagers and social media users alike, especially because the couple often appeared happy together in photos they shared online, portraying what many believed was a stable and loving family.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST