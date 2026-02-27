My ex constantly got angry while driving, threatening to crash the car and kill all of us - LADY recalls scariest experience in her marriage

Friday, February 27, 2026 - Chinonso Onuoha has revealed that one of the scariest experiences in her marriage was when her ex-husband would get angry while driving and threaten to crash the car and kill them, including their children.
Reflecting on the incident, Chinonso said she later realized
that he was too much of a coward to carry out the threat, adding that he
derived pleasure in seeing her fear.
One of the scariest things I lived through in my marriage
was my ex constantly getting mad while he was driving and threatening to crash
the car and k!ll all of us,” she wrote.
He would drive like a maniac slamming on the brakes on
the highway, swerving the car like a crazy person. Threatening to collide with
a car.
I would be crying and begging him not to kill our
children.
Little did I know he was just a coward
He was never going to do it.
He was just torturing me, he enjoyed watching me panic.
Watching me cry and beg for my life.
It was pure entertainment for him.
