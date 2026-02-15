MUTHAMA’s son’s baby mamas and fiancées turn up at his burial - He had a soft spot for women just like his father (VIDEO)







Sunday, February 15, 2026 - Moses Muthama, the son of billionaire businessman and former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama, was laid to rest in an emotional ceremony attended by family, friends and politicians from across the political divide.

The burial drew significant public attention, not only because of the family’s prominence but also due to the moving tributes delivered during the ceremony.

Among those who stepped forward to honor Moses were his baby mamas and fiancées, who turned up to pay their last respects.

In a rare show of unity, they shared heartfelt tributes, describing him as a kind, generous, and loving man who played an important role in their lives.

Although Moses was not formally married at the time of his death, he maintained close relationships with several partners and was a devoted father to his children.

Watch the video>>> below

The number of fiancées and baby mamas Moses Muthama had. Moses was the son of Johnstone Muthama, former Senator of Machakos, and Agnes Kavindu, the current Senator of Machakos. pic.twitter.com/auOJQSGY5n — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 15, 2026

