Girlfriend from hell - Kenyan LADY mobilizes her friends and vandalizes her boyfriend’s bedsitter after catching him cheating on Valentine’s Day (VIDEO)







Sunday, February 15, 2026 - A dramatic video circulating on social media captures the moment a furious woman stormed her boyfriend’s bedsitter with a group of friends after reportedly catching him cheating on Valentine’s Day.

In the viral clip, the visibly angry woman is seen throwing household items around the tiny house, overturning furniture, and leaving the room in disarray as her friends cheer her on.

The incident is said to have occurred shortly after she discovered her boyfriend with another woman on a day meant to celebrate their relationship.

According to online reports, the woman accessed the house without her boyfriend’s knowledge before unleashing the destruction.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online.

While some social media users sympathized with her heartbreak, others condemned the destruction of property, pointing out that vandalism and unlawful entry could amount to criminal offenses regardless of the circumstances.

Watch the video>>> below

A lady and her friends vandalize boyfriend's bedsitter after catching him cheating on Valentine's day.



— 🎥 NGC pic.twitter.com/CpDNTU9evB — KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) February 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST