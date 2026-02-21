MP PETER SALASYA blasts men sending him inappropriate PHOTOs, Insists he is not GAY - “I’m Straight” (SCREENSHOT)







Saturday, February 21, 2026 - Mumias East MP, Peter Salasya, has slammed men sending him inappropriate photos.

The outspoken legislator toot to his X account on Saturday, February 21st, 2026 to warn men making advances at him and made it clear that he is straight and currently practising celibacy.

Salasya revealed that he has been on a self‑imposed “dry spell” for six months and does not welcome unsolicited explicit content.

“Thanks for coming to my inbox as your 6th president to say hi, but kwa wale wanatuma zao kwa inbox yangu please hamuezi juu mimi ni straight kwanza sahizi niko na dry spell am practising celibacy for 6 months now,” he posted.

His remarks come shortly after controversial blogger, Maverick Aoko, alleged that Salasya is part of the LGBTQ community - a claim he firmly rejected.





The Kenyan DAILY POST