Kenyan influencer LYDIA WANJIRU opens up choosing a child-free life - “I like and love kids but…”







Saturday, February 21, 2026 - Kenyan influencer and content creator, Lydia Wanjiru, has opened up about her decision to remain child-free.

On Saturday, February 21st, 2026, Lydia took to Instagram to address what she calls one of the biggest misconceptions about people who opt out of parenthood - that they dislike children.

“I think the worst perception about child-free people is that we don’t like or love kids,” she explained, noting that many assume such individuals are cold or uncomfortable around little ones.

She insists her choice stems from compassion, not detachment.

“It’s actually the love we have for the kids that makes us not bring more kids into the world for them to face cruelty,” she said, adding that she believes the world can be harsh and unforgiving, and bringing a child into it requires readiness she doesn’t feel at the moment.

Despite her stance, Lydia emphasized that she enjoys being around children and would gladly care for one if needed.

“So whenever your kid is around me, don’t even think twice. I’ll take care of a child,” she reassured her followers.

Her openness comes months after she first announced her decision to remain child-free.

Reflecting on her past, Lydia admitted that she once dreamed of marriage and children, largely influenced by growing up without what she considered a “complete” family.

Today, however, she says her perspective has shifted - choosing instead to honor her love for children by protecting them from a world she feels isn’t always kind.

