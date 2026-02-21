Kenyan influencer LYDIA WANJIRU opens up choosing a child-free life - “I like and love kids but…”

Saturday, February
21, 2026 - Kenyan influencer and content creator, Lydia Wanjiru, has opened
up about her decision to remain child-free.
On Saturday, February 21st, 2026, Lydia took to
Instagram to address what she calls one of the biggest misconceptions about
people who opt out of parenthood - that they dislike children.
“I think the worst perception about child-free people is
that we don’t like or love kids,” she explained, noting that many assume such
individuals are cold or uncomfortable around little ones.
She insists her choice stems from compassion, not
detachment.
“It’s actually the love we have for the kids that makes us
not bring more kids into the world for them to face cruelty,” she said, adding
that she believes the world can be harsh and unforgiving, and bringing a child
into it requires readiness she doesn’t feel at the moment.
Despite her stance, Lydia emphasized that she enjoys being
around children and would gladly care for one if needed.
“So whenever your kid is around me, don’t even think twice.
I’ll take care of a child,” she reassured her followers.
Her openness comes months after she first announced her
decision to remain child-free.
Reflecting on her past, Lydia admitted that she once dreamed
of marriage and children, largely influenced by growing up without what she
considered a “complete” family.
Today, however, she says her perspective has shifted - choosing
instead to honor her love for children by protecting them from a world she
feels isn’t always kind.
