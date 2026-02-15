MP MILLIE ODHIAMBO lectures Kenyan women after viral Russian tourist scandal - “Decolonize Your Minds”







Sunday, February 16, 2026 - Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, has weighed in on the viral scandal involving Russian tourist, Yaytseslav Trahov, whose TikTok clips of encounters with unsuspecting women have sparked outrage.

In the videos, the foreigner is seen approaching random women in public spaces, enticing them to his residence, and later releasing the footage online.

Millie condemned the acts as a violation of privacy and called for his arrest and prosecution.

“I wonder what the women implicated in the Russian criminal fiasco are going through with their faces all over social media.”

“I hope the guy is arrested and jailed,” she said.

But beyond criticizing the tourist, Millie turned her attention to Kenyan women, urging them to reflect on their choices.

She noted that many lower their guard when approached by foreigners, assuming they hold higher status, yet remain cautious with local men.

“We must decolonize our minds that make us believe some races are more superior.”

“Even though we live in a free world, self‑respect is still paramount,” she emphasized.

Her remarks have fueled wider debate online, with some questioning why women agreed to visit the man’s residence amid rising fears of femicide.

Interestingly, Yaytseslav has engaged in similar behavior in Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, and Ghana, raising continental concerns about how women are treated by opportunistic foreigners.

The Kenyan DAILY POST