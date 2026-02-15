MP MILLIE ODHIAMBO lectures Kenyan women after viral Russian tourist scandal - “Decolonize Your Minds”

Sunday, February 16,
2026 - Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, has weighed in on the viral scandal
involving Russian tourist, Yaytseslav Trahov, whose TikTok clips of encounters
with unsuspecting women have sparked outrage.
In the videos, the foreigner is seen approaching random
women in public spaces, enticing them to his residence, and later releasing the
footage online.
Millie condemned the acts as a violation of privacy and
called for his arrest and prosecution.
“I wonder what the women implicated in the Russian criminal
fiasco are going through with their faces all over social media.”
“I hope the guy is arrested and jailed,” she said.
But beyond criticizing the tourist, Millie turned her
attention to Kenyan women, urging them to reflect on their choices.
She noted that many lower their guard when approached by
foreigners, assuming they hold higher status, yet remain cautious with local
men.
“We must decolonize our minds that make us believe some
races are more superior.”
“Even though we live in a free world, self‑respect is still
paramount,” she emphasized.
Her remarks have fueled wider debate online, with some
questioning why women agreed to visit the man’s residence amid rising fears of
femicide.
Interestingly, Yaytseslav has engaged in similar behavior in
Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, and Ghana, raising continental
concerns about how women are treated by opportunistic foreigners.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
