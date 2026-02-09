Mosop MP, ABRAHAM KIRWA’s bodyguard on the spot for conning job seekers Ksh 3 million with fake KDF recruitment letters







Monday, February 9, 2026 - Distressed parents are accusing Mosop MP, Abraham Kirwa’s bodyguard of conning them out of Ksh 3 million with false promises of securing Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) jobs for their children.

According to the victims, they were approached by the MP’s bodyguard, identified as Laury, who allegedly claimed that he could facilitate recruitment into the KDF.

They say they paid Ksh 500,000 for each of their six children, totaling Ksh 3 million.

After payment, the parents were reportedly issued with fake KDF recruitment letters and instructed to send their children to the Recruits Training School (RTS).

However, the youths were turned away after the documents were found to be fraudulent.

“We were conned. Our children even went to RTS but were sent back home because the letters were fake,” one of the parents lamented.

The families say they initially remained silent because the MP was unwell at the time, but mounting financial pressure has forced them to speak out.

They claim Kirwa later contacted them and asked them to remain patient, promising to refund their money.

However, they now allege that his wife suggested offering alternative positions instead of returning the cash.

Laury is further accused of selling fake police and TSC job letters to other unsuspecting job seekers at Ksh 500,000 each.

The victims are now pleading with authorities to intervene and help them recover their money.





